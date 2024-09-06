BJP worker, three others held for staging attack to frame land dispute rivals in UP

Sambhal (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Over a month after a BJP worker alleged that he was shot at and injured in Chandausi area of the district, he and three others were arrested on Friday for staging the incident, police said.

"On July 27, Prem Pal (55), a worker of the BJP's local unit, had alleged that some people shot at him following a land dispute. His shoulder was also injured with an alleged gun shot wound," Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar said.

Based on Pal's complaint, the police, shortly after the incident, arrested Dileep, Shyam Lal and Hemant, who were later sent to jail, CO Kumar said.

However, further investigation revealed that Pal had staged the attack, he said.

"We found that Prem Pal with the help of Rahul and Jayveer and two compounders -- Amir and Sharafat -- had staged the attack. The aim was to frame Dileep, Shyam Lal and Hemant, with whom Pal had an ongoing land dispute, in a false case of attempt to murder," the CO said.

As part of the plan, Prem sought help of the two compounders to inflict a minor cut on his back and insert a bullet into the wound to make it appear as though he had been shot, Kumar said.

"Based on the findings of our investigation, Dileep, Shyam Lal and Hemant have been released from jail. We have arrested Prem Pal, Rahul and the two compounders. Efforts are on to arrest Jayveer," he added. PTI COR CDN BHJ BHJ