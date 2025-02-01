BJP workers assaulted AAP workers, tried to stop campaign work: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP workers assaulted AAP workers and tried to stop them from campaigning in the New Delhi constituency.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

Singh said it is "shameful" that such an attack took place in broad daylight, just 100 metres from Parliament.

"It is deeply regrettable that right next to the temple of democracy — the Parliament — just 100 metres away, there is this slum. Our workers had come here to campaign. Our leaders and fellow workers were present, but BJP workers assaulted them, misbehaved with them, and tried to stop them from campaigning, even though they had proper permission to do so," the senior AAP leader claimed.

Singh said he was also supposed to be part of this door-to-door campaign.

"When I arrived, I saw Delhi Police officers standing there while BJP workers were relentlessly shouting slogans. I approached the officers but the sloganeering continued without any action being taken," he alleged.

In his letter to the EC, Singh also demanded that the station house officer (SHO) of the concerned police station be suspended.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit are in a triangular contest in the New Delhi seat for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and counting of votes will take place three days later on February 8.