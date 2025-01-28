BJP workers burn Kejriwal's effigy in Gurugram over his 'poisoned water' allegation on Haryana

Gurugram, Jan 28 (PTI) BJP workers staged a protest here on Tuesday, burning an effigy of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his allegation that Haryana was supplying "poisoned water" to Delhi.

The protest, held at Aggarwal Dharamshala Chowk, saw hundreds of BJP workers raising slogans against Kejriwal.

Party leaders condemned his remarks, accusing him of insulting the people of Haryana and targeting Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with baseless allegations.

Kejriwal's allegations against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who hails from the OBC community, reflect his poor mentality, they said.

BJP district president Kamal Yadav said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has failed to clean the Yamuna and is now shifting the blame to Haryana.

"In Delhi, dirty drain water is being poured into the Yamuna. Kejriwal should focus on his own governance failures," Yadav said.

The protest comes after Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Haryana government was deliberately contaminating Delhi's water supply, calling it an act akin to "biological warfare." The statement has drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders in Haryana. PTI COR OZ OZ