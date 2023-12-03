BJP workers celebrate in Gujarat as party clinches poll victory in three states

Ahmedabad, Dec 3 (PTI) BJP workers in Gujarat burst firecrackers and distributed sweets on Sunday to celebrate the party's victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, where counting of votes is underway.

As the trends and results showed that the BJP is leading the tally in these three states, celebrations broke out at the Gujarat BJP headquarters and the district offices.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attributed the BJP's victory to the "guarantees" given by PM Modi and his politics of development.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil said the party's performance in the three states is the testimony of people's faith in Modi's leadership. He exuded confidence that the saffron party would win all 26 seats in Gujarat in the next Lok Sabha elections.

"The BJP has won in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan because of Narendrabhai's politics of development, his guarantees, and people's trust in BJP. People have voted BJP to power so that everybody could move ahead with happiness, peace and prosperity," Patel told reporters after attending a celebration organised at the BJP office in Ahmedabad.

He said every state will benefit from the double-engine government and politics of development by Modi.

"Every state will strive for 'Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat,'" Patel added.

Addressing party workers at a 'Sneh Milan' programme organised in Surat, Paatil said that people of the country are feeling a sense of security because of Modi's leadership.

"Many schemes have been announced by the Centre to enable even the poorest of the poor to contribute to the development of the country. BJP workers should try to ensure that the needy get the benefit of the Central and state schemes," he said.

He said each Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat should be won by BJP with a lead of five lakh votes.

Union minister Darshana Jardosh, state ministers, BJP leaders and MLAs participated in the function. PTI KA PD NSK