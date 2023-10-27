BJP workers complain to Fadnavis about Thane police's 'step motherly' treatment

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries on Friday said they had complained to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the "step motherly" treatment they were getting from the Thane police.

Advertisment

Party workers met Fadnavis during his private visit here during the day, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation area chief of the BJP Narendra Suryavanshi told reporters.

"Recently a BJP activist was severely wounded in an assault by a former corporator but Thane police is yet to arrest anyone. There are several such incidents. We have complained to the Deputy CM about party workers getting step motherly treatment from Thane police," Suryavanshi claimed.

The senior BJP leader has promised to look into the matter, Suryavanshi added. PTI COR BNM BNM