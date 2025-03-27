BJP workers demand ban on Syed Salar Sahu Gazi fair in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki, Mar 27 (PTI) Local BJP leaders, social activists and lawyers submitted a memorandum on Thursday to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) here, demanding a ban on the annual fair held in the name of Syed Salar Sahu Gazi here in Satrikh.

The controversy in Barabanki has erupted following a similar dispute in Sambhal.

Sambhal authorities denied permission for the 'Neja Mela', traditionally a Muslim fair held in memory of invader Mahmud Ghaznavi's nephew and military commander Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, saying it was not right to make a flag in the memory of someone who came to the country with the aim of looting. The three-day Neja Mela was scheduled to be held in Sambhal from March 25.

The Syed Salar Sahu Gazi fair is an annual gathering held in the town of Satrikh, centred around the tomb of Syed Salar Sahu Gazi. The fair takes place on the Saturday following the first Bada Mangal of the Jyeshtha month (a Hindu calendar month that falls between May and June).

In the memorandum addressed to the district magistrate (DM), the delegation claimed that Syed Salar Sahu Gazi was the brother-in-law and general of foreign invader Mahmud of Ghazni. They argued that allowing a fair in his name would be inappropriate, especially since a similar event in Sambhal had already been prohibited.

"The police administration in Sambhal made it clear that no fair would be held in the name of invaders or looters. The same rule should apply to Barabanki and the permission for this fair should be revoked," the delegation stated.

They also alleged that people were being misled based on "distorted historical facts" and that such traditions should be discontinued.

Asked about the row, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Madhumita Singh said she will give detailed information on this matter on Friday.

BJP's local Legal Cell convenor Anoop Kumar Yadav said the fair is organised in the name of Salar Sahu Gazi, the brother-in-law of Mahmud of Ghazni, one of the most ruthless Muslim rulers.

"We urge the police and administration that if the Neja fair in Sambhal was not allowed, then the Satrikh fair should also be banned. Any tradition that is harmful to society and was promoted by previous governments should be discontinued. The correct facts and history should be presented before the people," Yadav said.

BJP Kisan Morcha district president Ashutosh Awasthi claimed that the Satrikh fair takes place on land that is a sacred site for Hindus.

"Even today, a 'chakra' (disc) is present there. However, people are being misled by establishing the tomb of Salar Sahu at the site.

"We demand that the fair be stopped under all circumstances. No fair commemorating foreign invaders will be allowed here. We will not retain any symbol that reminds us of slavery," he said.

Former BJP district president Awadhesh Srivastava added, "We need to understand the power of our vote. Just as the fair was banned in Sambhal, we will raise the demand before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to prohibit the annual fair of Syed Salar Sahu Gazi in Satrikh, Barabanki, as well." Gazi is believed to have been a military commander and brother-in-law of Mahmud of Ghazni, the 11th-century invader from present-day Afghanistan.

Some historical accounts suggest that he accompanied Mahmud of Ghazni during his campaigns in India and later settled in the region. Over time, his tomb in Satrikh has become a site of local religious and cultural significance. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS