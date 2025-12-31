BJP workers feeling neglected, says Thane MLA after tie-up with Shiv Sena

Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar on Wednesday claimed several grassroots workers are feeling sidelined following the party leadership's decision to form an alliance in Thane, Mumbai, and Kalyan for the upcoming civic polls.

The BJP forged tie-ups with Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in these civic bodies after protracted negotiations.

"The BJP has spent the last eight years strengthening its organisation at the booth level. We are not satisfied with the alliance because it did not meet our expectations," said Kelkar, an MLA from Thane, the home turf of Eknath Shinde.

BJP workers are determined to fight, and when they are denied a chance, it naturally becomes an obstacle, he said.

Responding to allegations of ticket-selling and denial of tickets to many aspirants, Kelkar downplayed the chaos as an expression of family-like anger rather than a systemic failure.

He, however, stated that the flag of Mahayuti will fly over the Thane Municipal Corporation. PTI COR NSK