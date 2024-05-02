BJP workers from Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander upset over Sena man's nomination from Thane LS seat

Thane, May 2 (PTI) BJP workers from Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander have threatened to resign to protest the nomination of Shiv Sena’s Naresh Mhaske as the Mahayuti candidate for the Thane Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced the candidature of Mhaske, a former mayor of Thane, pitting him against sitting MP Rajan Vichare of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP are partners in the ruling coalition Mahayuti in the state.

However, the move apparently did not go down well with BJP workers from Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayander.

Advertisment

During a meeting called by Ganesh Naik, a BJP leader from Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, the party workers shouted slogans, claiming that former MP Sanjeev Naik had prepared well for the polls and that the decision to pick Mhaske was shocking. A video of their outburst has gone viral on social media.

Sanjeev Naik is the son of Ganesh Naik.

Meanwhile, Mhaske shared a picture of him with Ganesh Naik with the media, saying he met the BJP leader to take his blessings. PTI COR NR