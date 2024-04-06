BJP workers have worked tirelessly to ensure agenda of Pak and China does not succeed in J-K: Chugh

Srinagar, Apr 6 (PTI) The BJP workers have worked tirelessly to ensure the agenda of Pakistan and China does not succeed in Jammu and Kashmir, party general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday said.

Advertisment

Presiding over the BJP's 44th foundation day, Chugh said the list of workers who made the supreme sacrifice is very long from T L Tiploo in 1990s to Waseem Bari last year.

"S P Mookherjee made the sacrifice in this land so that people of Jammu and Kashmir get more rights and also liberation from Article 370 and 35A," Chugh told reporters here.

"I pay tributes to the large number of party workers who worked selflessly for the BJP over the past several decades," he added.

The BJP on the occasion paid tributes to its workers and leaders from Kashmir who laid down their lives for the country's unity and integrity. PTI MIJ AS AS