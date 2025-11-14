BJP workers in Bengal celebrate NDA victory in Bihar polls

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) As the NDA is set to retain power with a thumping majority in Bihar on Friday, BJP workers celebrated in West Bengal, exuberant with the hope of turning the tables on the ruling Trinamool Congress in next year's polls in the state.

BJP workers smeared each other with 'gulal' and distributed sweets as they danced to the beat of drums in front of the BJP's West Bengal state headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane in Kolkata.

The saffron party workers and supporters also raised slogans in cities like Kolkata, Asansol, Raniganj and Siliguri, exuding confidence of an encore in the Bengal assembly elections due before mid-2026.

They exuded hope that the landslide victory in Bihar will have a positive impact on the fortunes of the saffron party in West Bengal.

Local TMC leaders, however, sought to dismiss any such possibility, claiming that the political scenario in West Bengal is entirely different and that the BJP has the daunting task of taking on Mamata Banerjee, the TMC supremo and three-time chief minister of the state.

In Kolkata, jubilant BJP workers danced with placards slung around their necks that stated "After Bihar victory, now it's Bengal's turn".

They claimed that the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will ensure illegal voters' names are deleted, thus ensuring a level-playing field for the opposition.

The TMC claimed that SIR or not, the Mamata Banerjee-led party will return to power in the state for the fourth consecutive term. PTI AMR NN