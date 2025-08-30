BJP workers protest against 'abusive' language targeting PM, demand Rahul's apology

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) BJP workers staged a protest outside the Congress Headquarters in Delhi on Saturday, over the "abusive language" directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar.

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Congress members of hurling insults at PM Modi and his mother during a political event in Bihar, where Rahul Gandhi is campaigning.

The protesters, carrying posters and chanting slogans, called for an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

"This is an unpardonable offence. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi must apologise for the abusive language used against the Prime Minister. Insulting PM Modi's late mother is an insult to all mothers in the country. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra how they can accept this, as they are also mothers," Sachdeva said.

The alleged abusive language was reportedly used while referencing PM Modi during a political procession in Darbhanga, Bihar, on Wednesday, which included Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

On Thursday, local Congress leader Mohd Naushad, who has been implicated in a case by the Bihar Police, acknowledged that the speech occurred at a podium he had erected. However, he claimed that the profane remarks were made by people he did not know in his absence.

On Friday, the Darbhanga Police identified the individual responsible as Mohd Rizvi, also known as Raja, a 20-year-old resident of Singhwara, and subsequently arrested him. PTI VIT MPL MPL