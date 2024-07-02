BJP workers protest against Rahul Gandhi in Goa

Panaji, July 2 (PTI) BJP workers and leaders organised a morcha in Panaji on Tuesday in protest against "anti-Hindu" remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

"Rahul Gandhi has been insulting Hindus frequently. We will not tolerate his behaviour. He is behaving childishly in Parliament, violating all rules," alleged BJP leader Sankalp Amonkar.

Later, BJP workers burnt the effigy of Rahul Gandhi in front of the state Congress office.

Another BJP leader accused Rahul Gandhi of inciting the people on religious lines after taking charge as the Leader of the Opposition.

In his maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi sparked controversy by criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" around the clock. PTI RPS NSK