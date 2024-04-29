BJP workers protest at Congress HQs, allege party trying to give OBC quota to minorities

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest near the Congress headquarters at Akbar Road here, alleging the grand old party wanted to snatch OBC reservation and give it to the minorities in the country.

Addressing the protest organised by Delhi BJP's Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha, state party president Virendra Sachdeva said Modi will respond to those trying to snatch reservation from the Hindu OBCs once the party comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls.

The protesters, raising slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc, removed the barricade and moved towards the All India Congress Committee headquarters even as police tried to stop them.

The large number of policemen deployed there finally managed to stop the BJP protesters and detained a few of them.

Addressing an election rally in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day accused the Congress of planning religion-based reservation in the country for the sake of vote bank politics.

He said this Congress proposal is to appease the minorities as the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled tribe and Other Backward Classes communities are now with the BJP.

The Congress has in turn hit back at the BJP alleging it would scrap reservation in education and jobs after it manages to come back to power again. PTI VIT VIT KSS KSS