BJP workers protest before Rajasthan minister in Bharatpur against SDM officer

Bharatpur, Nov 7 (PTI) A commotion broke out during a programme attended by Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat here on Friday when BJP workers raised slogans against an SDM officer, officials said.

The incident occurred at a school event marking 150 years of the national song "Vande Mataram." District Collector Qummer Choudhary intervened and escorted the minister safely to his vehicle amid the protest.

The demonstration was linked to an earlier incident in Fatehpur village on November 4, where a night chaupal (public meeting) was held. During the meeting, local women had complained to the SDM about problems related to electricity, water, and roads.

When the SDM was leaving, villagers allegedly stopped his vehicle, prompting police intervention to allow the officer to leave safely.

The following day, on November 5, the SDM filed a complaint against a person at Uchchain police station, officials said.

When Minister Rawat arrived at the school on Friday, BJP workers expressed anger over the SDM's complaint and staged a protest in front of him.

"The party workers and local representatives had expressed resentment over the complaint lodged by the SDM. I have heard their concerns and directed the district administration to ensure such incidents do not recur. If any officer is at fault, appropriate action will be taken after an inquiry," Rawat said.