BJP workers protest for not being allowed at PM's Srinagar poll rally on reaching venue late

Srinagar, Sep 19 (PTI) BJP supporters and workers from north Kashmir held a brief protest when they were not allowed by the security grid to enter the venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally here after they reached late.

The protesters claimed that they were not allowed to enter the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium at Sonawar as they had arrived at the venue later than the time given to them.

"Many people have come from Tangdhar, Pharkian Top and Baramulla. However, the injustice is that we could not reach here on time. We reached at 10.45 am but the security personnel did not allow us," one of the BJP workers said.

Modi arrived at the election rally few minutes after noon but the gates to the venue were closed at 10 am for security reasons.

"What was the fun of coming here? We incurred expenses, left our work as we wanted to see and listen to Modi, but it was not in our fate.

"The BJP government is our own government and we are BJP workers. I am vice president of Trehgam constituency and I brought my workers here in dozens of vehicles but we are not being allowed," he claimed.

Another man from Kupwara said they had come from far flung areas and were late as the roads are not good in their area.

"We are from a far flung area and there are no roads in such places. If there is a road, then getting a vehicle is difficult and we have to walk.

"We were so excited to come here to see Modi. I am a worker of the BJP. We were stopped at the gate," he said.

Mudasir Ahmad, BJP district secretary, Kupwara, said the workers had risked their lives to come to the rally.

"We came here risking our lives. I brought 50 vehicles but am standing on the road. We came to catch a glimpse of Modi ji and listen to him," he said.

Ahmad said they left their livelihood to meet the prime minister. But there was no use coming here, he said.

"If there was no space, then they should not have invited the people. We were better off at home then. This is not right," he added.