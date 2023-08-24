BJP workers protests outside Salt Lake office

Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) BJP workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the party office in Salt Lake over the appointment of a new mandal president in West Midnapore district.

The BJP leadership, however, did not attach much importance to the incident and dubbed it a "trivial matter." A handful of BJP workers, carrying party flags, shouted slogans against the district leadership over the appointment of the mandal president (local unit).

"This was a minor issue. Nothing major, the grievances will be looked into," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Last week, a group of BJP workers protested in front of the Salt Lake office, demanding the removal of a newly appointed district president of BJP's Mathurapur district unit.

Similar protests have been witnessed in various districts, where party presidents were recently replaced after the rural polls debacle.

