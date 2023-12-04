BJP workers shout 'Fadnavis' when Bawankule asks who should be next Maharashtra CM

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Monday chanted the name of senior leader Devendra Fadnavis when state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule asked who they wanted to see as the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

Bawankule was addressing party workers in Bhandara, some 800 kilometres from here, and had asked who should take oath as CM next at the metropolis' Wankhede Stadium.

"Party workers must work had to realise this dream," Bawankule said in reply to the chants.

After the rebellion by Eknath Shinde in June last year brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi and a government under him was formed, in a surprise move Fadnavis was asked by the BJP to take oath as deputy CM.

Fadnavis, who was CM between 2014 and 2019, incidentally, had made the now-famous remark 'I will be back' while campaigning for the 2019 Assembly polls.

The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance broke soon after on the question of sharing the CM's post, following which Uddhav Thackeray joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the MVA and became CM.

Several BJP leaders, including Fadnavis, have said earlier CM Shinde will lead the alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state.

The ruling alliance comprises the BJP, the Shinde-led Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. PTI ND BNM BNM