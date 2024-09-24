BJP workers stage protests demanding CM Siddaramaiah''s resignation after HC verdict

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) BJP workers on Tuesday staged protests in several parts of Karnataka demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, hours after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for investigation against him in a site allotment case.

The protests were organised in Siddaramaiah's home district of Mysuru, Hubballi and Belagavi, among other places, party leaders said.

Holding the party's flag, they raised slogans against Siddaramaiah asking him to step down as Chief Minister.

"In the wake of the High Court verdict, we want Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign from his post immediately and join the investigation," a BJP functionary said.

The party's state chief B Y Vijayendra noted that the HC has ruled that the Governor’s permission is as per law.

“I request the Chief Minister to keep aside his charges against the Governor, respect the High Court order and, since there are allegations that your (Chief Minister’s) family is involved in the MUDA (site allotment) scam, you should respectfully resign your position as Chief Minister,” he told reporters here.

The High Court verdict came as a setback to the Chief Minister who had challenged the approval given by the Governor for an investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality. PTI AMP RS RS