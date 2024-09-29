BJP workers to visit families hit by political violence in LF, Cong regimes: Tripura CM

Agartala, Sep 29 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that BJP workers would visit families of those affected by political violence during the rule of the Left Front and the Congress in the state and collect first-hand information about atrocities on them.

He said the exercise is aimed at delivering justice to political violence-hit people.

While speaking at a party programme, the chief minister said the Left parties have presented "bad governance" in their 35 years of rule in the state.

"Now I am compiling the reports of killings and rapes during the regime of the Left Front. Our workers will visit each family affected by political violence and collect information so that we can deliver justice to them. There will be no leniency to the crime and justice must be delivered," he said.

The chief minister slammed the opposition parties in the state for allegedly indulging in "negative politics to misguide" the people.

"Even in the assembly, they are making false statements to mislead the people. This is nothing but to indulge in negative politics. The BJP will give them a befitting reply," he said.

Notably, in the recently concluded assembly session, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman raised allegations against a cabinet minister and an official for being involved in "corrupt practices".

Saha said the BJP's membership has already crossed six lakh during the ongoing drive in the northeastern state.

"A few people of the opposition parties often hold press meets and hit the streets raising baseless allegations against the government. What will happen if six lakh party members sit on the roads? The BJP, which doesn't believe in negative politics, wants to serve the people," he said.

Saha also reiterated that there would be no substitution of the BJP in the country as the party is focused on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', a slogan often used by leaders of the saffron camp. PTI PS BDC