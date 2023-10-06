BJP workers told to ensure all party nominees win with 5 lakh votes in Gujarat LS seats: Paatil

Rajkot, Oct 6 (PTI) Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Friday said he has appealed to party workers to ensure that the party candidate in each of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state wins with a margin of more than 5 lakh votes in the 2024 general elections.

Paatil was in Rajkot to meet local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Uday Kangad.

Asked about the saffron party's strategy for the next parliamentary elections, the Lok Sabha MP from Navsari said people have already made up their mind to hand over a third term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The people of Gujarat put full trust in Prime Minister Modi and gave 156 seats (to BJP out of total 182) in the last assembly election in the state (held in 2022). In both the Lok Sabha polls of 2014 and 2019, the BJP had won all the 26 seats in the state," Paatil told reporters at Kangad's office.

The BJP will repeat the performance in Gujarat in the next Lok Sabha polls, too, he said.

"The people of Gujarat have already taken a resolve to make the BJP victorious on all the 26 seats to help Modi become the Prime Minister for a third term. We have also called upon BJP workers in the state to ensure each of our candidates on these 26 seats wins with a lead of over 5 lakh votes," said the Member of Parliament.

The way Modi and his government are working for development of the country, people have made up their minds to ensure BJP's victory in the upcoming general elections, Paatil added. PTI COR PJT RSY