BJP workers vandalised our campaign van in New Delhi constituency: AAP

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged one of its campaign vans in the New Delhi constituency, from where AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is contesting the polls, was vandalised by BJP workers.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over the charge.

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said no complaint has been received in the matter so far.

Sharing a video on X that shows some people tearing down the wrappings around the van and trying to break its windshield, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh charged the Election Commission has its office in New Delhi, but it unable to see or hear anything.

The EC has in "coma", he said.

If the BJP wins it will "ruin" Delhi, he added.

Former chief minister Kejriwal also shared the video of the van on X.

Responding to Kejriwal's post, the DCP posted on his official X handle that no police control room call or complaint was received in the police station concerned.

"It is requested that a formal complaint may be lodged in Police station and we assure strict legal action," said the DCP.

Earlier the day, Kejriwal wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar alleging hooliganism and intimidation by the BJP workers, and seeking the deployment of special election observers in New Delhi.