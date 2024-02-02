BJP workers will interact with everyone as part of 'gaon chalo' campaign, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party workers will connect with every resident of villages that will be covered under the 'gaon chalo' mass outreach programme for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters after addressing a party meeting, Fadnavis said BJP workers will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive of connecting to the last person in society.

It will be a record as BJP functionaries would have reached and interacted with 100 per cent villagers under the campaign, he said, adding the party has done it earlier and will start afresh again.

Queried about his meeting with BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday, Fadnavis said it was to get guidelines for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and alliances. PTI MR BNM BNM