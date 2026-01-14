BJP working chief Nitin Nabin attends Makar Sankranti function at party's Delhi unit office

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) BJP's national working Nitin Nabin on Wednesday attended Makar Sankranti celebrations at the party's Delhi unit office and said the festival inspires people to help the needy.

In a programme organised by the Purvanchal Morcha of Delhi BJP, Nabin greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal. He said the festivals bring new light, hope and energy into the lives of people.

National general secretary Arun Sinh, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, MP Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha and several other senior party leaders attended the programme held at the party's DDU Marg office.

Sachdeva said that the celebration organised by the Purvanchal community after the electoral victory in the Delhi Assembly reflected their cultural heritage, social unity, and enthusiasm.

He emphasised that the celebration was not merely a festival but a symbol of the organisational strength and cultural pride of the Purvanchal community.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her greetings and asserted that the Purvanchal community has become the foundation of Delhi’s economy, according to a Delhi BJP statement.

The Purvanchal Morcha also hosted a lunch for the gathering with the menu featuring famous Purvanchali delicacies like dahi-chura and litti-chokha among other dishes. PTI VIT RHL