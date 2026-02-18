BJP working not just to win elections but to win people's trust: Haryana CM

Jind, Feb 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday accused the Congress of spreading misinformation on various issues, including employment schemes and pensions, and said his government was committed to transparent governance and development.

Addressing a rally in Uchana, Saini said the Centre had introduced the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VBGRAM-G) Act to curb corruption in MGNREGA, increasing the guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days and allocating Rs 1,51,282 crore for the purpose.

Despite this, the Congress is spreading misinformation, he alleged, adding that the opposition also tried to mislead people on the issue of old age pensions in the state.

The BJP government has been formed for the third time in Haryana on the strength of its integrity, policies and commitment to ‘Antyodaya’, he said.

He added that the pace of development in Uchana will now be accelerated, and no stone will be left unturned in ensuring the prosperity of the area.

On the occasion, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 103.31 crore. These include three projects worth Rs 28.54 crore and two foundation stones worth Rs 74.77 crore.

Upon completion, these projects will significantly improve facilities related to drinking water, irrigation, sports, and sanitation in the area, the chief minister said.

Saini claimed that Rs 1,409 crore has been spent on development works in Uchana in the past 11 years, compared to Rs 386 crore during the previous 10-year Congress tenure. He said Uchana Tehsil was upgraded to a sub-division and Alewa Sub-Tehsil was made a tehsil under the BJP government.

He alleged that the previous Congress government made false promises and was driven by dynastic politics, whereas the present government is focused on public welfare and merit-based governance.

Referring to farmers’ welfare, the chief minister said all crops in the state are being procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP), and Rs 1.64 lakh crore has been transferred to the accounts of 12 lakh farmers for crop procurement so far.

He added that Rs 15,448 crore has been given as compensation and under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the past 11 years.

Saini also targeted the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming they contested elections together in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Kurukshetra but were rejected by voters.

The AAP had promised Rs 1,000 per month to women, but with less than a year left for polls in the neighbouring state, nothing has been delivered, he said. In contrast, the BJP government launched the ‘Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana’, under which Rs 2,100 per month is being provided to women, he added.

The chief minister said that more than 9.22 lakh women have received Rs 634 crore so far.

He further said that 36,000 youths were given government jobs in the past year on a merit basis, and more than 1.80 lakh jobs have been provided over the past 11 years, under the BJP government.

In its third term as well, the BJP government is working at full pace for public welfare, aiming not just to win elections but to win people's trust. The opposition only levels allegations, while the government has a "report card" of the work done, he said.

Public Health Engineering and Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, and Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Krishan Middha were among those present.