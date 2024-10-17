BJP working on 'creating riots, dive and rule' policy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the recent incident of violence in Bahraich district, stating that the BJP is working on the policy of "creating riots, divide and rule".

"Whenever the BJP gets weak in electoral politics, it creates riots. Here BJP is following the policy of creating riots, divide and rule," said Singh, while speaking with PTI videos here.

"This is just the preparation of the BJP for the byelections after its crushing defeat in UP (Lok Sabha polls). I think that the people of this state and the youth of this state are realising that their future is being played with," Singh added.

A 22-year-old man was killed in communal violence during a Durga idol immersion procession in Maharajganj of Bahraich on Sunday. The incident flared up communal tensions in the area.

Police arrested five including three of the named accused in the incident following an encounter on Thursday.

Byelections to nine assembly seats in UP are to be held in November. PTI CDN CDN KSS KSS