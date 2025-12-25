BJP working president Nabin calls on President Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu and lauded her commitment to all-round development of the country.

Nabin, a five-term MLA from Bihar, was recently appointed as the BJP's national working president.

"Today, I paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu ji," Nabin said in a post in Hindi on X, sharing his pictures with the President.

"The President's unassuming personality, her commitment to the all-round development of the country and her unwavering devotion to constitutional values are a constant source of inspiration for all of us," he added.

Nabin also met former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and said his "compassionate leadership and selfless public service" will continue to inspire future generations.

"Today, I paid a courtesy visit to former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and received his blessings and guidance. His life is an example of compassionate leadership and selfless public service, which will continue to inspire future generations," the BJP working president said in another post on X. PTI PK KVK KVK