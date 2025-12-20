BJP working president Nitin Nabin arrives on two-day visit to Puducherry

Puducherry, Dec 20 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin arrived in Puducherry on Saturday, the first visit here after he assumed his new role in the party on December 15.

Nabin, who arrived in Chennai was accorded a warm reception by Tamil Nadu BJP members under the state chief Nainar Nagenthran at the city airport.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, BJP national secretary and the party's Tamil Nadu in-charge Arvind Menon, and Tamil Nadu BJP national co-in-charge Dr P Sudhakar Reddy were among those who received Nabin on his maiden visit.

He was given a grand welcome upon his arrival in Puducherry too by the party members led by BJP state president Ramalingam, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and others.

Paying floral tributes to national poet Subramania Bharati, and architect of the Indian Constitution B R Ambedkar in Puducherry, Nabin described them as "towering visionaries who shaped India's moral and intellectual conscience." "Their ideas continue to inspire generations and strengthen our resolve to build a just, egalitarian, and compassionate India," Nabin said in a post on the social media platform 'X.' He is scheduled to meet Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC, and Lt Governor K Kailashanathan on December 21.

Puducherry government is headed by the AINRC-led NDA. PTI JSP JSP SA