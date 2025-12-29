BJP working president Nitin Nabin likely to get govt bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi's Sunehri Bagh

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is likely to get a government bungalow at 9, Sunehri Bagh in Lutyens' Delhi, official sources said on Monday.

Nabin, who was appointed the national working president of the BJP earlier this month, may shift to the Type 8 bungalow next month, they said.

Several leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, have official bungalows on Sunehri Bagh Road.

Gandhi's bungalow number 5 is close to the 9, Sunehri Bagh bungalow.

Nabin, who was a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, is likely to eventually succeed J P Nadda as the BJP national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

A five-time MLA, Nabin represents the Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna and has twice served as a minister in the Bihar government. PTI BUN KSS KSS