BJP working president Nitin Nabin meets PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) BJP working president Nitin Nabin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, days after he took charge of the new responsibility.

"Met BJP National Working President Shri Nitin Nabin Ji. Congratulated him on his new responsibility and wished him the very best in his endeavours to strengthen the Party at the grassroots," Modi said in a post on X.

"I am confident that his organisational and administrative experience will be an asset for our Party as we all work together to fulfil people's aspirations," the prime minister said.

Nabin, 45, was appointed as the BJP working president on December 14, marking a generational shift in the party. He assumed charge on December 15. PTI SKU DIV DIV