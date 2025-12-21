BJP working prez Nitin Nabin congratulates people of Maharashtra on party's performance in local body polls

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin thanked the people of Maharashtra on Sunday for their support to the saffron party-led Mahayuti in local body polls, saying the outcome of the elections reflects their trust in the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Hailing the Mahayuti's success in the polls as "historic", Nabin congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit chief, Ravindra Chavan.

The BJP working president also congratulated the "dedicated workers" of the party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Thank you, Maharashtra," Nabin said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The Mahayuti has received widespread public support in the Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, which reflects the trust and blessings of the people towards the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," he added.

"On this historic victory, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan and all the dedicated workers of the BJP and the NDA," Nabin said.

Fadnavis on Sunday said the BJP has set a record in the local body polls, with 48 per cent councillors winning on the party symbol and its candidates elected as presidents in 129 municipal councils. PTI PK RC