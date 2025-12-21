BJP working prez Nitin Nabin meets Puducherry CM Rangasamy

Puducherry Dec 21 (PTI) The newly-appointed BJP national working president Nitin Nabin held a meeting with Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the latter's residence here on Sunday.

The meeting lasted for 40 minutes, party sources said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Rangasamy said that he discussed with the BJP leader issues relating to implementation of various schemes in Puducherry.

Rangasamy, who is heading the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry in the union territory, said that the fiscal requirements of Puducherry were also discussed.

He, however, remained tight-lipped on the questions raised by reporters on whether the alliance with the BJP would continue.

Nabin arrived in Puducherry on December 20 and concluded his visit on Sunday. PTI COR KH