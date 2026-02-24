BJP working with spirit of 'nation first': Rajasthan CM at training workshop

Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party works with the spirit of "nation first", where the nation comes before the party and the individual.

Addressing a state-level workshop of the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026' at the party office here, Sharma said training is a continuous process in the BJP and forms the foundation of its ideological strength.

"A political party driven by an ideology has today grown into a banyan tree across the country," he said, adding that a sense of responsibility among party workers leads to personality development, which in turn strengthens nation-building.

According to a party spokesperson, the chief minister emphasised that cadre-based training ensures organisational discipline and clarity of thought.

State BJP president Madan Rathore said the objective of the training programme is to ensure active participation of every worker in the holistic development of the nation.

He said training sessions would be organised in multiple phases, from the booth to the national level.

National co-convener of the campaign and MP Vishnudutt Sharma said the training drive would be conducted across the country from March 7 to April 15. After the state-level workshop, similar programmes will be held at district, mandal and booth levels.

He said training sessions would also be organised for party fronts, cells, departments, public representatives, as well as media and social media teams.

Sharma said the objective of the campaign is to strengthen ideological commitment, promote principle-based conduct in organisational functioning, familiarise workers with the party's history and growth, build capable leadership and enhance awareness about national challenges. PTI AG HIG HIG