BJP worried about its prospects in MP polls: Digvijaya on saffron party fielding 3 Union ministers and some MPs

Orchha (MP), Sep 26 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said the BJP's move to field three Union ministers and some MPs in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh betrays the sense of worry in the ruling party about its prospects.

Singh claimed the people of the state have decided to dislodge the BJP government which was formed by "purchasing" (MLAs).

"People are very angry and they will vote for forming a majority Congress government in Madhya Pradesh this time," he said.

Singh was in Orchha to participate in the Congress' ongoing Jan Akrosh Yatra.

“The BJP is feeling scared about (its chances) in the upcoming elections," he said when asked about the ruling party giving tickets to three Union ministers and four other MPs.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Bhopal a day before lowered the dignity of his post.

“Sometimes, the level of his (Prime Minister's) speech is so low that it lowers the dignity and decorum associated with his (PM's) post. Have you ever heard such things from any other prime minister?” the former MP chief minister said when asked about Modi's remarks wherein he likened Congress to “rusted iron that will be finished if kept in the rain".

Speaking about BJP's Jan Aashirwad Yatra, he said people are facing hardships because of the rising inflation and unemployment, and various sections, including the middle class, educated youths, farmers, labourers and employees, are facing difficulties.

“For what reason are they (BJP) seeking the blessings of the people (through the Yatra)? Instead, they deserve punishment. No one is happy in the BJP regime,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

According to Singh, chairs remain empty during public meetings of big BJP leaders who are on the hustings in the central state.

"The Congress will contest unitedly to ensure the party's victory in the upcoming elections," he added.

Assembly elections in MP are due in November this year. The formal schedule has not been declared yet. PTI COR MAS NSK