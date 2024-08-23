BJP worried over Cong-NC seat-sharing agreement, say J-K Cong leaders

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) The Congress said Friday its seat-sharing agreement with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir has pushed the BJP into a state of panic and as a result, it is resorting to negative politics.

They also said that the prevailing sentiment in Jammu and Kashmir was against the BJP-led central government, particularly the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I believe this alliance will benefit Jammu and Kashmir as well as its people. People are very happy that they will finally have the opportunity to form a government after a long time, but their happiness would have doubled if the elections were held after the restoration of statehood," AICC secretary Pranav Jha told reporters here.

He expressed confidence that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will seize this opportunity to form a decisive, strong and full-majority government.

J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the BJP is in panic mode after his party and the NC entered into a seat-sharing agreement in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The BJP and its home minister are now pointing fingers at parties with whom they previously shared power in J&K and at the Centre. The BJP and the home minister should first explain why they formed a government with the PDP, a party they now accuse of being far more problematic than the NC on these issues," Sharma said.

He added that the BJP's practice of sharing power one day and labelling those same parties as separatists and pro-Pakistan the next is sheer opportunism.

"The Congress is against the politics of hate and division, and it never compromises on the issue of terrorism and national interests," Sharma added. PTI AB IJT IJT