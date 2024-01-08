BJP would work to secure majority LS seats in Telangana, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) Claiming that the contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be between the BJP and Congress, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday said his party would strive towards winning majority of the total 17 seats in the state.

The BJP's state unit held a key preparatory meeting for the Lok Sabha elections here, which was attended by BJP National General Secretaries Tarun Chugh (Telangana incharge), Sunil Bansal, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders, besides Kishan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kishan Reddy recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had attended a party meeting in connection with the general elections, recently.

BJP's state unit has decided face the Parliament elections with full vigour, he said adding that steps would be taken to strengthen the party from the polling booth level and it would enroll youth on a large scale in view of the enthusiastic response from them.

"... BJP is going to win majority of seats (in Telangana). Because, we estimate that the contest would be between Congress and BJP," Reddy said.

The BRS would become irrelevant in the coming Parliamentary elections and future Telangana politics, the Union Minister claimed.

Expressing confidence that Narendra Modi would become the PM again, he said the BJP would want the Telangana people to play a role in bringing Modi to power again.

BJP had won four out of the 17 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the recent Assembly elections, it won eight out of the total 119 constituencies. PTI SJR SJR ROH