BJP wrests away Chhindwara by defeating Nakul Nath

Chhindwara, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu on Tuesday defeated sitting Congress MP Nakul Nath in the latter's family bastion of Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh by 1,13,618 votes.

Congress veteran Kamal Nath, Nakul's father, had won from Chhindwara nine times. Kamal Nath's wife Alka Nath too had represented it once, while Nakul Nath won from the seat in 2019.

Sahu bagged 6,44,738 votes while Nakul Nath got 5,31,120 votes.

In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 28 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, but failed to breach this Nath family stronghold.

In the past, the BJP had won Chhindwara only once. Former chief minister Sunderlal Patwa had defeated Kamal Nath in a byelection in 1997.

"I accept the people's decision," Kamal Nath told reporters while expressing satisfaction over INDIA alliance's performance across the country.

To a question about the BJP's "400 paar" slogan, he said, "It is not even reaching the figure of 230." PTI COR MAS ADU KRK