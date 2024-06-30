BJP yet to deliver on poll promises to Rajasthan farmers: Dotasra

Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra accused the BJP failing to deliver on its poll promises to farmers on minimum income support, improved MSP on wheat and loan waivers, saying the ruling party was "misleading" people.

Reacting to the release of funds under the the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to 65 lakh farmers by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at a state function in Tonk on Sunday, Dotasra said the BJP had promised Rs 12,000 per year to farmers but it has only been increased to only Rs 8,000, an increase of just Rs 2,000.

Dotasra, in a statement, claimed that this increased amount was also not provided to the farmers in full, adding that only Rs 1,000 was given on Sunday.

The state Congress chief said that the BJP government of Rajasthan organises big events for advertising, but does not fulfill its promises made to the farmers ahead of the assembly elections.

In its manifesto, the BJP had promised the farmers to give an Rs 300 bonus on the support price of wheat, but it was never implemented, the Congress leader said.

BJP also made several statements about waiving debt of the farmers, but after coming to power, the BJP did not waive a single penny of the farmer, Dotasra said.

The ruling party's promise on compensation to 19,000 farmers whose land was attached over loan defaults also remained unfulfilled, he said.

Dotasra said the previous Congress government had waived the debt of Rs 14,000 crore of 21 lakh farmers and provided relief to them by providing free electricity up to 2,000 units used for agricultural work.

Congress had also passed a law to stop the auction of agricultural land up to 5 acres but the bill is still pending before the central government for approval, he said.

Dotasra said the Congress always fulfils its promises but the BJP gains power by misleading the public. PTI AG SKY SKY