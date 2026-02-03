BJP youth wing holds march to Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala gold case

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI) Activists of the BJP's youth wing staged a march to the Kerala Assembly here on Tuesday, alleging the involvement of the Congress and the CPI(M) in the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case.

Police stopped the march, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, by setting up barricades a few metres from the Assembly complex.

Tension rose when protesters tried to remove the barricades, prompting the police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Despite the police action, the demonstrators -- including both men and women -- continued their protest at the site.

Later, the police used tear gas, following which the activists blocked traffic on the road.

At least three activists who were injured in the police action were seen being taken to hospital. PTI NDN TGB KH