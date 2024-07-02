BJP youth wing holds protest against Rahul Gandhi's remarks in LS

Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) The BJP's youth wing on Tuesday held a protest outside the Congress office here accusing Rahul Gandhi of making "anti-Hindu" remarks in the Lok Sabha.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members led by their president Arun Prabhat also burnt an effigy of Gandhi, prompting Congress workers to hold a demonstration to counter the allegation.

Congress spokesperson Sahil Sharma along with some activists came out of the party office and accused the BJP of trying to mislead the people by "twisting" Gandhi's statement.

In his first speech in the Lok Sabha as the leader of opposition, Gandhi on Monday had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.

His remarks drew massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent. Gandhi, however, clarified that he was speaking about the BJP.

Prabhat said, "Gandhi's statement in the Lok Sabha was an affront to the Hindu community and a blatant attempt to polarise society along religious lines. Such comments are not only irresponsible but also detrimental to the unity and integrity of our nation." Congress spokesperson Sharma, however, said the leader of opposition delivered a two-hour long speech to expose the BJP over various issues, including the NEET paper leak case, the Agnipath scheme and the situation in Manipur.

"They (BJP) have left all other issues aside and twisted his (Gandhi's) attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an attack on the entire Hindu community. Attack on Modi, RSS or VHP is not an attack on the Hindu religion," he said. PTI TAS ANB ANB