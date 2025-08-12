BJP youth wing leader, cousin stabbed to death in Thane district

Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) A leader of the BJP's youth wing and his cousin were attacked and killed by unidentified assailants in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Prafulla Tangadi (42), vice-president of the BJP Yuva Morcha's Thane Rural district unit, and his cousin Tejas (22) were murdered at his office in Khardi village on the Kharbav-Chinchoti Road late on Monday night.

Four to five unidentified assailants armed with sharp weapons barged into Tangadi's office where he was sitting with a few other people and launched a frenzied attack, said senior inspector Harshvardhan Barve of Bhiwandi Taluka police station.

Tangadi and his cousin were killed on the spot, he said, adding that the attackers fled the scene.

Police teams reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, the official said.

He said that a case has been registered and teams from Thane Rural Crime Branch are working with local police to analyse CCTV footage from the area and track down the accused. PTI COR GK ARU