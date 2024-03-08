BJP youth wing leader moves SC seeking compensation for false implication in drugs case

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami has moved the Supreme Court, seeking compensation for her false implication in a drugs case, days after the apex court dismissed the West Bengal government's appeal against her discharge in the matter.

On January 29, a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court's order dated March 16, 2023, exonerating Goswami for alleged possession of cocaine.

In her plea for compensation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has said she has been a victim of a criminal conspiracy and she was falsely implicated in the matter without any fault on her part.

"The petitioner is a victim of a criminal conspiracy and had been falsely implicated in the afore-stated matter without any default and thereby, had to face criminal proceedings under an NDPS case.

"During this period, the petitioner was unlawfully detained in police custody from February 19, 2021 to December 10, 2021, totalling 295 days, solely due to the actions of respondent nos. 2 to 5 as they discharged their duties as public servants and they are 'State' within the definition of a 'State'," Goswami has said in her plea.

She has added that being a prominent youth political leader associated with the BJP, she suffered immense damage to her personal and public reputation as a result of these false allegations.

"Throughout this ordeal, spanning several years, the petitioner endured immense physical and psychological trauma, including threats of rape, while in police custody," Goswami has said in her plea.

The high court had, in its order, noted that the Kolkata Police had found no proof against Goswami throughout its inquiry and investigation revealed that another BJP leader, Rakesh Singh, had planted the cocaine on her due to personal animosity.

"After investigation, it was found that one Rakesh Kumar Singh along with others, out of animosity against the present petitioner and other two travellers of the said car, planted narcotic substances in the said car.

"The petitioner had no knowledge about such plantation of narcotic substances and she was neither in physical nor constructive possession of the said contraband articles," the high court had said.

In February 2021, the New Alipore police station in Kolkata carried out an operation and arrested Goswami and two others following the recovery of cocaine weighing 76 grams from her car. PTI PKS SJK RC