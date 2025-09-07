BJP youth wing to hold 'NAMO Yuva Run' on Sep 21 against drug menace, promote 'swadeshi' products

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The BJP's youth wing will organise 'NAMO Yuva Run: For A Nasha Mukt Bharat' on September 21 to make youth aware about the harm of drug abuse and also exhort people to adopt 'swadeshi' products.

Announcing the launch of the programme, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said the event will be organised at 75 places across the country.

A similar event will be organised by the Bharatiya Yuva Diaspora in 75 cities around the world, he added.

Lakhs of youth will participate in the programme to be organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to create awareness among youth about drug addiction and sensitise people about the importance of adopting 'swadeshi' products, the senior BJP leader said.

"Through this event, the youth of the country will connect with the soil (the nation) with resolve and remember the duty that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled towards the country in the last 11 years," Mandaviya told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Actor-Model Milind Soman, who has been officially appointed as the National Run Ambassador of the initiative, was present at the press conference, among others.

Prime Minister Modi will turn 75 on September 17.

Mandaviya hailed Modi's tenure as prime minister and said he has given "a lot to this country" over the last 11 years with his "thoughts and work".

"Today, the country is progressing, marching on the path of development, and a new India is in the making under Modi's leadership," he said.

The Union minister hailed the latest GST rate cuts as a "big gift" by the prime minister to the people of the country.

"Before Modi ji became the prime minister, there were 18 types of taxes, including VAT and Excise. Modi ji brought in one nation, one tax (system). He simplified the tax regime and also reduced taxes," he said in a veiled attack at the Congress.

"During Modi's tenure, taxes were reduced year by year. People's burden was reduced and the country's budget was increased," the Union Minister added.

Addressing the press conference, BJP MP and Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya said that around one million youths will participate in the 'NAMO Yuva Run: For A Nasha Mukt Bharat' programme at 75 locations across the country on September 21.

"It's Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday on September 17. Perhaps, there is no bigger icon for fitness, good health and inspiration to the youth of this country than our prime minister," he said.

Highlighting the harmful effects of drug abuse, the BJP leader said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has done "some incredible work" and achieved "success" in the fight against the drug menace.

"About 10 lakh kg of drugs have been seized and destroyed in just one year. From 2014 to 2024, total seizure of drugs all over the country swelled up to 22 lakh kg from 3.6 lakh kg between 2004 and 2014," Surya said, drawing an apparent comparison between the performance of the Modi government and that of the Congress-led UPA on this front.

"This is how India is fighting the war on drugs," he said.

Surya called upon the country's youth to join the war against the drug menace, saying success cannot be achieved without their participation and resolve. PTI PK NSD NSD