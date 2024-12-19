BJP youth wing workers vandalise Congress office in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers on Thursday vandalised the Congress office in Mumbai, claiming that the grand old party had always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The BJYM workers stormed the Congress office at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and vandalised it, damaging furniture and tearing posters, police said. The workers also threw ink at posters of some Congress leaders.

The police used lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The BJYM workers shouted slogans against the Congress while entering that party’s office.

Police detained a few BJYM workers and took them to the Azad Maidan police station, where they clashed with Congress workers.

The BJYM protest came after Congress leaders accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar during his speech in Rajya Sabha.

Congress MP from Mumbai, Varsha Gaikwad, slammed the BJP for the vandalism.

“This is what the BJP and Sangh Parivar have always done when they have heard Babasaheb's name - attack and vandalism. Look at the level BJP gundas are stooping to just to save Amit Shah and divert attention from the atrocious statement he made against Mahamanav, Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,” she posted on X.

“Around 50 BJP party karyakartas came to our party office, threw chairs and tore posters, vandalised property. Our babbarsher karyakartas resisted their attacks. We shall be proceeding legally against this,” she added.

Gaikwad demanded that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis must immediately take strict action under the most stringent sections against those involved in the vandalism. “Is this the kind of political decorum in a progressive state like Maharashtra? Shame!” she added. PTI DC VT