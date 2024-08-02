BJP Yuva Morcha member Nettaru murder: NIA charge sheet against 2 for 'harbouring' key conspirator

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against two persons for allegedly harbouring a key conspirator in the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare two years ago, officials said.

Mansoor Pasha and Riyaz HY allegedly harboured Mustafa Paichar, considered a master trainer of PFI service team and who had conspired, recced and identified Nettaru to be eliminated at a public place on July 27, 2022 with an intention to strike terror among the people, NIA's spokesperson said.

Taking over from Karnataka Police, the NIA had re-registered the case on August 4, 2022 under various provisions of UA(P) Act and IPC.

"So far, 19 accused persons have been arrested in the case. Mustafa Paichar, who was an absconding accused, was traced to his hideout in Sakaleshpura, Hassan district and was arrested along with harbourer Mansoor Pasha on May 10, 2024," the spokesperson said.

The official said Riyaz also harboured Paichar.

Riyaz was arrested by NIA from Mumbai international airport on June 3, while trying to abscond from India.

"They are charged under sections 120B and 212 of IPC and section 19 of UA(P) Act for their role in the case. Investigation to trace and arrest the remaining seven absconders in the case continues," the spokesperson said. PTI ABS ZMN