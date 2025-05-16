BJP Yuva Morcha workers detained in Mangaluru after attempting to gherao CM Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 16 (PTI) Several BJP Yuva Morcha workers were detained in Mangaluru on Friday after attempting to gherao Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his visit to Dakshina Kannada district, police said.

The incident occurred near Yeyyadi, on the outskirts of the city, where protesters had gathered wearing black headbands and raising slogans against the Chief Minister.

They accused the Congress government of "neglecting" development in the region and expressed dissatisfaction over recent political developments.

According to police, as Siddaramaiah's convoy approached, the protesters surged forward in an attempt to block his movement. Police personnel, including units from the Central Armed Reserve (CAR), quickly intervened and took the agitators into preventive custody. PTI CORR AMP SSK ROH