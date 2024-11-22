BJP Yuva Morcha's block president murdered in Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi

Kapurthala, Nov 22 (PTI) Unidentified persons attacked BJP Yuva Morcha's Sultanpur Lodhi Block president Honey Kumar with sharp edged weapons and murdered him, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Sultanpur Lodhi on Thursday night, they said.

His two friends were also injured in the attack, the police said.

The deceased was in his early twenties, said Sultanpur Lodhi Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhpal Singh.

Honey Kumar and his two friends went to the grain market after dinner on a motorcycle where the miscreants attacked them with sharp edged weapons and seriously injured them, the police said.

All the injured were taken to the local civil hospital where the doctors declared Honey Kumar as brought dead.

The seriously injured Ajay Kumar and Aman Kumar have been admitted in the local civil hospital.

The police said that personal enmity was said to be reason behind the attack, adding the attackers belonged to same locality of Sultanpur Lodhi where Kumar lived.

The police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and rounded up one person for investigation. PTI COR SUN AS AS