BJP Yuva Morcha's national VP, other leaders stopped from meeting UP CM in Gonda

Gonda (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) BJP Yuva Morcha's national vice president Vaibhav Singh and some party office bearers, including block pramukhs and nagar panchayat presidents, who reached the circuit house here on Monday to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were stopped by the police from entering its premises.

This led to a dispute between the police and the BJP leaders gathered. Angry over the situation, Vaibhav Singh returned while party office bearer Soni Singh sat on a dharna on the road outside the circuit house.

Later, senior party leaders, calling it a "misunderstanding", intervened, following which, some party leaders met Adityanath.

Adityanath was in Gonda, where held a meeting with officials on Monday to review the progress of public interest work being carried out by 13 departments, a statement said.

Vaibhav Singh, upset by the police action to stop them from meeting the chief minister, said the administration are not treating BJP workers with respect. "We strongly condemn this act of the district administration," he said.

The government cannot run without the party organisation, said Neeraj Maurya, district vice-president of the BJP.

The party's Kisan Morcha's district president, Vidya Bhushan Dwivedi, alleged that the administration was not allowing even district-level office bearers to meet the chief minister.

Later, MLAs Vinay Kumar Dwivedi (Mehnaun) and Ajay Kumar Singh (Colonelganj) placated the angry party leaders and called it a misunderstanding.

District president of BJP, Amar Kishore Kashyap, said that there was some misunderstanding regarding the list of senior office bearers submitted by the party to the district administration who would be given permission to meet the chief minister.

Later, some the party office bearers got a chance to meet Adityanath, he said.

Meanwhile, Adityanath's meeting with officials was attended by MPs, MLAs and all the district panchayat presidents of all the four districts of UP's Devipatan division.

Officials of other districts of the division were connected through video conferencing.

The chief minister reviewed important projects of 13 departments, including flood control, Panchayati Raj, housing, revenue and basic and secondary education departments.

He also directed that there should be no negligence in the distribution of flood relief material.

Adityanath also asked to conduct a survey regarding the crops damaged by the flood and give proper compensation to the farmers.