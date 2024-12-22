BJP's 10-year report card in Tripura would outweigh CPI(M)'s performance over 3 decades: Shah

Agartala, Dec 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he would present the "report cards" of both the BJP and CPI(M) rule in Tripura in the 2028 assembly elections, asserting that the saffron party's performance by then would outweigh the previous Left regime's achievements.

Speaking at the National Cooperative Conference at Rabindra Bhavan here, he alleged that Tripura remained backward for 35 years during the Left Front rule as the government worked only for CPI(M) cadres.

"Tripura has given mandate to the BJP twice. For the third time (2028 assembly elections), I will come with report card of our 10-year-rule and compare it with that of 35-year-rule of the CPI(M). I hope our report card will outweigh that of the communists," he said.

On the Brus, who have been rehabilitated in Tripura after being displaced from Mizoram, the Union home minister said, "I am happy to see the Brus, who had been leading a miserable life for 23 years (as internally displaced persons), now having a decent life with basic facilities such as water, healthcare, education, electricity and LPG connection in Tripura. The communist government did not think about Brus even though they are also Indians and deserve to lead a decent life." Stating that piped water coverage in the state has increased from 2.86 per cent in 2018 (when the BJP came to power) to 87 per cent in 2024, he said, "This is what is called good governance." "Tripura produces 70 per cent of its total agricultural output in an organic way but there has been a problem of certification. I urge farmers to connect with National Organic Cooperative Ltd to overcome this issue," he added. PTI PS RBT SBN ACD