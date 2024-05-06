BJP's '400 paar' slogan is just a 'jumla': AAP's Sanjay Singh

Kurukshetra, May 6 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said the BJP's claim of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections is just a "jumla".

The AAP MP also said the opposition INDIA bloc will definitely win 300 seats in the general elections.

"The claim of winning 400 seats by the BJP is just a 'jumla' (rhetoric)," he told reporters here.

Singh was campaigning for AAP's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta, who has been fielded by the party from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a constituent of the INDIA bloc, is fighting this seat in Haryana while the remaining nine seats are being contested by the Congress.

Singh claimed that the BJP government at the Centre has nothing to say about the works done during the last 10 years of its rule.

He appealed to the people of Kurukshetra to ensure the the AAP candidate's victory from this seat.

The AAP leaders here said that 80 village sarpanchs under this constituency on Monday extended their support to Gupta.

Referring to it, Singh claimed that these village sarpanchs have joined hands with the INDIA bloc candidates "to save democracy and the Constitution of the country which the BJP is bent upon to destroy".

He said that Kurukshetra is the land of Mahabharata where Lord Krishna delivered the message of the holy Gita.

The Mahabharata was fight for "nyay" (justice) against "anyay" (injustice), he said.

"Similarly, the people of Kurukshetra have decided to support the INDIA bloc candidate to win the battle against 'anyay'," he said while lashing out at the BJP.

Singh said that Haryana is the land of brave people where the youth's first preference is to join the army.

"Many villages in the state have memorial gates of those army men who had laid their lives to defend the country. However, the BJP had committed great injustice with the youth who wake up at 4 am to prepare themselves for recruitment in the army, but now their only option is to join as 'Agniveer', where only quarter of them will be absorbed after a programme of four years," he said.

Raising the farmers' issue, the AAP leader said that farmers from Haryana were not allowed to reach Delhi by the BJP government and they had to hold protests on the Delhi borders for 13 months.

"Now, no BJP MP will reach Delhi from Haryana. The farmers are so furious with this government that they are not allowing the BJP candidates to enter villages and they are made to run," he said.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had cheated the people of the country by not implementing the promise of two crore jobs annually.

Polling for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of the elections on May 25. PTI COR SUN AS AS