BJP's '400-paar' would remain a slogan: Sachin Pilot

Shimla, May 22 (PTI) Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot Wednesday hit out at the BJP, claiming the party is distracting people by raising communal issues rather than giving an account of what it has done during its 10-year rule in the country.

Advertisment

"The BJP's slogan of crossing 400 seats (for the NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections will remain a slogan and this time the BJP will be limited to only a few seats," he said.

Campaigning for Congress nominee Vikramaditya Singh from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Pilot claimed rival BJP's candidate, actress Kangana Ranaut, is not even aware of the constituency's geographical conditions, whereas Singh and his family have served Himachal Pradesh for many years.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of a rally in the Biasar in the constituency, Pilot said BJP leaders should now give an account of their work of the last 10 years and not try to mislead the public by repeating things from history.

Advertisment

"Today, the leaders of INDIA alliance are getting support across the country and on June 4 the entire situation will become clear as to what kind of leadership the people of the country want now," he said.

Congress leaders canvassed in other parts of the state too in support of their candidates.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed rallies in support of Congress candidate from Hamirpur Satpal Raizada. Sukhu alleged Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur was the main architect of the "conspiracy" to topple the democratically elected Congress government in the state but failed miserably.

If the Congress comes to power at the Centre, Raizada, who is son of a soldier, would play a significant role in cancelling the Agniveer scheme which is "anti-youth", Sukhu said. PTI COR BPL TIR TIR